‘Border Needs To Be Closed’: Voter Gives MSNBC Host Earful On Immigration

A Florida voter told MSNBC host Jose Diaz-Balart that not closing the southern border was “unsafe” for the country in an interview that aired Wednesday.

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign claimed Florida was “winnable” in November’s general election, citing a Florida Supreme Court ruling that allowed a law restricting abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy to take effect, according to NBC News. Diaz-Balart asked voters in Florida about their views on the upcoming election and what they would say to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, eliciting an impassioned response from a Miami woman. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Deported 7 Times Arrested For Murder, Authorities Say)

“I think the southern border needs to be closed,” the voter, a young Hispanic woman, told Diaz-Balart. “I think it is unsafe for our country. I would love to believe the idea that everybody that is crossing the southern border is doing so in search of the American dream, but that’s not true.”

“I do agree with the wall. I think it makes sense,” the voter continued. “I think you lock your doors at night to make your house safe. I think we need some kind of measure to keep our border safe as well.”

Trump held leads of 20% among voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin when it came to handling immigration and the economy, according to a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal from March 17-24.

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have highlighted crimes committed by illegal immigrants after the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, blaming President Joe Biden for reversing multiple Trump border policies during his first days in office. Riley’s alleged killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, an immigrant from Venezuela who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, was arrested by University of Georgia police and charged with murdering the 22-year-old nursing student on Feb. 23.

According to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), 849,469 illegal immigrants have been encountered to date in fiscal year 2024, following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021.

