AJ Storr Demands $1 Million From Kansas To Transfer: REPORT

The ego is real with this one.

To continue his career in college basketball, guard AJ Storr wants to have the pockets of a professional — or at least semi, NBA players get paid crazy amounts of cash today.

Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers star made his declaration for the 2024 NBA Draft after his team was bounced from the NCAA March Madness tournament by James Madison. Not much longer following the loss, he also jumped into the transfer portal. (RELATED: UConn Finally Makes It To The Final Four Following Massive Freakout Over Flight Delay)

Talk about killing two birds with one stone.

After putting up a scoring average of 16.8 points-per-game, it’s highly unlikely that he’s going to play for Wisconsin next season, especially when you consider how much money he’s demanding from a legendary blue blood like Kansas to transfer to their school.

Storr is demanding a whopping $1 million from the Jayhawks to transfer to Lawrence, according to Prep Scouting’s Chas Wolfe. Wolfe also went on to report that Kansas issued a counteroffer of $750,000, which Storr ultimately turned down.

Transfer Portal / NIL Marketplace: Per a close source, AJ Storr asked Kansas for $1,000,000. The Jayhawks countered with $750,000 take it or leave it offer. Storr left it. — Chas. Wolfe (@highmajorscoop) April 2, 2024

Man, it’s crazy how big of a business college athletics is becoming. I mean, we already knew it was bringing in huge money, but you’d think this was full-out professional sports with the way student-athletes are acting and how much money they’re demanding.

Like damn … you put up 16-points-per game at a mid-tier school like Wisconsin and all of a sudden think you’re worth $1 million from Kansas?

LMFAO! Yeah, okay.