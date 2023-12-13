Editorial

QB Tyler Van Dyke Hilariously Transfers From Sweet Paradise In Miami To A Never-Wins Cold Hole In Wisconsin

Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the first half of the game at Kyle Field on September 17, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Sayonara, TVD! Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out!

Three-year starter Tyler Van Dyke, who is now the former quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes, announced Tuesday he is transferring to Wisconsin to become a Badger.

The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, Van Dyke recently paid a visit to Madison, with Wisconsin being the favorite to get him at the time. Originally from Glastonbury, Connecticut, TVD’s best season came in 2021 with a stat line of 2,931 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions — real MVP-type numbers right there. *obvious sarcasm*

And that “momentum” didn’t do anything but bring my Canes struggles in 2022 due to his terrible play, and then this year, he puts up weak ass numbers of 2,703 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After leading the Canes to a measly 7-5 record, Van Dyke officially placed himself into the transfer portal Nov. 28.

You can have ’em, Badgers. No loss here.

This is absolutely funny to me.

Don’t get me wrong, I get that Miami hasn’t really been relevant the past two decades and we haven’t won a national championship since 2001 (it should be 2002, but the Canes got screwed against Ohio State). But man … you have no idea how happy I am to get Tyler Van Dyke off this team, and how hilarious I think it is that he’s going to a place like Wisconsin. (RELATED: Florida Launches Glorious Investigation Into FSU Getting Royally Screwed By College Football Playoff Committee)

Like I said, I get that my Canes and their six national championships haven’t been relevant in a very long time, but does Wisconsin even have a national championship? (LMAO)

Plus, you left this…

For this…

What a laughable move, but thank you for getting the hell out, my boy!