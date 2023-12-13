QB Tyler Van Dyke Hilariously Transfers From Sweet Paradise In Miami To A Never-Wins Cold Hole In Wisconsin

Sayonara, TVD! Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out!

Three-year starter Tyler Van Dyke, who is now the former quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes, announced Tuesday he is transferring to Wisconsin to become a Badger.

The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, Van Dyke recently paid a visit to Madison, with Wisconsin being the favorite to get him at the time. Originally from Glastonbury, Connecticut, TVD’s best season came in 2021 with a stat line of 2,931 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions — real MVP-type numbers right there. *obvious sarcasm*

And that “momentum” didn’t do anything but bring my Canes struggles in 2022 due to his terrible play, and then this year, he puts up weak ass numbers of 2,703 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After leading the Canes to a measly 7-5 record, Van Dyke officially placed himself into the transfer portal Nov. 28.

You can have ’em, Badgers. No loss here.

This is absolutely funny to me.

Don’t get me wrong, I get that Miami hasn’t really been relevant the past two decades and we haven’t won a national championship since 2001 (it should be 2002, but the Canes got screwed against Ohio State). But man … you have no idea how happy I am to get Tyler Van Dyke off this team, and how hilarious I think it is that he’s going to a place like Wisconsin. (RELATED: Florida Launches Glorious Investigation Into FSU Getting Royally Screwed By College Football Playoff Committee)

Like I said, I get that my Canes and their six national championships haven’t been relevant in a very long time, but does Wisconsin even have a national championship? (LMAO)

Plus, you left this…

My city is being represented so well in the new Grand Theft Auto. 🥲 Fuck, I can’t wait for this game to come out. 2025 though?? pic.twitter.com/lTvf1t3BCa — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 5, 2023

For this…

BREAKING: Ford Lightning stuck in snow on flat ground, but nobody cares since it’s not a Tesla Cybertruck. “yikes” “the AWD software is so bad” pic.twitter.com/tmOCALq1CJ — TSLA CHASE (@TESLAenjoyer) December 12, 2023

What a laughable move, but thank you for getting the hell out, my boy!