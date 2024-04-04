March Madness Star DJ Burns Shuts The Door On Dual-Sport Rumors In Dream-Crushing Statement

North Carolina State basketball big man DJ Burns shut down rumors Thursday that he could be headed to the NFL after his college tenure.

“Zero,” Burns replied to a question about his interest in playing football during a locker room press scrum.

NC State star DJ Burns says he has “zero” interest in playing football despite reported interest from NFL teams. pic.twitter.com/wEbOXBRdu3 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 4, 2024

Oh, big man, you’re breaking my heart!

Rumors started popping up that the six-foot nine-inch, 275 pound center might have an NFL future when multiple league pundits and scouts posited that they could see him as an offensive guard in the future.

“Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager tweeted Monday morning.

Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours.He is listed at 6’9, but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4. pic.twitter.com/zxyufktHeC — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 1, 2024

Joining Schrager in that hypothesis was renowned Senior Bowl scout Jim Nagy. (RELATED: America Is Finally Talking About Womens’ Basketball But Some Shrews Still Aren’t Happy)

“NFL interest in D.J. Burns is a real thing,” he revealed Monday.

Got texts from a GM, Ass’t GM, and college director within an hour of posting this on Friday night. NFL interest in D.J. Burns is a real thing. https://t.co/lqk77d0Kx1 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 1, 2024



But alas, ’twas not mean to be. I’d love to see him change his mind, though. The Philadelphia Eagles just handed another conversion athlete a fat stack of cash, giving their left tackle Jordan Mailata a $66 million extension six years after he made the change from rugby to football. If Burns followed the same path, he could make himself a very rich man.

I can’t hate on a kid for following his passion, though. If he wants to back down big boys in the paint in the NBA, who are we to stop him?