Eagles Re-Sign Former Rugby Playing Stud Jordan Mailata To Big Money Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed stud left tackle Jordan Mailata to a massive three-year $66 million deal Thursday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $48 million guaranteed and keeps Mailata in Philly through the 2028 season, Schefter reported, according to ESPN.

This just in: Eagles and LT Jordan Mailata reached agreement on a three-year, $66 million extension that includes $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, per sources. The deal ties Mailata to Philadelphia through the 2028 season. The $22 million per-year average… pic.twitter.com/Svo6Ikvp0B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024

The deal makes Mailata the fourth highest paid left tackle in the NFL, only behind Laremy Tunsil, Trent Williams and Andrew Thomas, Schefter wrote on Twitter.

The team confirmed the news in its own post.

We’ve agreed to terms with T Jordan Mailata on a three-year contract extension through 2028.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nZTvfVAVLI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 4, 2024

Mailata was a rugby star in Australia’s National Rugby League until he entered the NFL’s International Player Pathway ahead of the 2018 draft, ESPN reported. The Eagles selected him in the seventh round in one of the great draft steals of the past decade. (RELATED: Super Bowl Champion, Member Of NFL’s Only Perfect Team Dies At 76)

He quickly earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster and won a Super Bowl ring with the team as a backup in 2018. After spending a few years backing up legendary Philadelphia tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, Mailata finally broke out as the starting left tackle after Peters suffered an injury in 2020.

He earned the starting job and never looked back, becoming an anchor for Philly in protecting QB Jalen Hurts’ blindside.

The big man, who was a fearsome ball carrier as a rugby player, has transitioned himself to a non-skill position quite nicely.

But every once in a while I wish I could just see him scoop up a fumble and go for a big run. Rumble big man rumble, you know?