NC State’s DJ Burns Trolls Duke In Absolutely Brilliant Fashion After Leading Wolfpack Into Final Four

I’m no Duke-hater, but this is absolutely hilarious.

The NC State Wolfpack and Duke Blue Devils squared off Sunday in the Elite 8, with forward DJ Burns and the Wolfpack getting the dub to punch their tickets to the Final Four where they will be playing Purdue.

Well, after the win, Burns was clearly diggin’ himself — so much so, that he savagely trolled the Blue Devils on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the NC State star posted an outright glorious video that completely mocked Duke guard Jared McCain for his dancing moves that he published on TikTok.

And I’ll warn you … make sure you’re at a place where laughter won’t disrupt things because this is pure gold.

WATCH:

Look what DJ Burns put on his story 😭 pic.twitter.com/LlJXv8cVS5 — Overtime (@overtime) April 1, 2024

Now if you don’t know who Jared McCain is, he’s the guy you may have noticed going on social media and posting up dancing videos … oh, and he paints his nails.

Seriously, what kind of man paints his nails?

Anyways, Burns torched him for his antics after the game, and it was a sight to see. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Do That Anymore’: Zach Edey Calls Out Tennessee’s Rick Barnes After Punching Purdue’s Ticket To Final Four)

It’s funny too … I actually grew up a huge Duke fan, still root for them when the time arises, but this year’s version?

I just couldn’t rock with it. How do you rock with THIS?

As far as I’m concerned, DJ Burns is a hero for torching them — and on top of that, giving me the idea to launch a vending machine side hustle.