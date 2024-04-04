Marlins Lose Eury Pérez To Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Marlins, and things just got worse.

Eury Pérez, a right-handed pitcher for the Miami Marlins, will be out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign after he undergoes needed Tommy John surgery, according to a Thursday announcement from president of baseball operations Peter Bendix.

After Pérez visited with Dr. Keith Meister for two times in less than two weeks, it was determined that Pérez needed Tommy John surgery. In his last bullpen session, Pérez started experiencing elbow tightness. (RELATED: Kansas City Could Potentially Lose Both Chiefs And Royals After Missouri Voters Say No To Stadium Tax)

Pérez was experiencing right elbow soreness Mar. 14 and informed the training team of the development. The day before in Grapefruit League action, Pérez exited his outing because of discomfort from a broken nail on his right middle finger. On his final offering, Pérez’s four-seam velocity decreased to 95.1 mph from 98 mph.

In the 2023 season (his rookie year), Pérez’s time came to an end prematurely because of left SI joint inflammation. However, he managed to live up to the hype as being one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball. Making 19 starts (91 1/3 frames), Pérez tallied a 142 ERA+, 1.13 WHIP and struck out 108 batters.

Marlins announce RHP Eury Pérez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/N931Eu9oBk — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2024

I hate this as a Miami enthusiast. Plus, the Marlins have gotten off to a horrendous 0-7 start. And yeah, I might be an Atlanta Braves fan, but I have mad love for the Fish. Though I’m not going to be too sad considering what the 0-5 New York Mets did for me today …

Shoutout To Detroit, Fuck The Mets, Go Braves! pic.twitter.com/AFzL3mD4nC — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) April 4, 2024

Straight profit, baby.