Oakland Athletics’ Team Store Sheet Was Found By Fans, And Holy Hell, It’s Gonna Be A Long Season For These Guys

The bridge between the Athletics and city of Oakland is on absolute FIRE.

The Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox squared off Tuesday, with the A’s getting thrashed in a 9-0 contest. Yeah, no shocker there, the Athletics suck. But there was something interesting found at the game.

While watching their really bad baseball team, Oakland fans found a team store sheet that you can confidently assume came from the hierarchies and was meant for employees selling merchandise.

Everything starts out good, kicking things off with a fun little factoid to take you into the ‘CUSTOMER SERVICE’ section.

"Engage with the customers. Direct them online if we do not have what they are looking for."

It continues.

“KEEP EVERYTHING NEAT, CLEAN AND ORGANIZED.”

Nothing wrong there … but then things got interesting.

“I understand the fan base may be upset with the team but do what we can to make their experience with us a positive one!”

And that’s not even the most of it, just check this thing out:

Sooooo this was found at the Coliseum tonight…UNREAL #Athletics pic.twitter.com/5BCOq1NMVg — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) April 3, 2024

It was already safe to say that the bridge between the Athletics and their fans was on fire with the Vegas announcement, but with this little piece of paper, I don’t think there’s any going back now. From where I’m looking, that bridge is about to collapse … if it hasn’t already.

And damn, how sloppy are the A’s for letting this get out to the public?

I mean, yeah, they probably have lazy employees like every other brand, but the point still stands.