A’s Pull In Unbelievably Low Crowd That Even A Minor League Team Could Beat … Now They’re Definitely Moving To Vegas

Do A’s fans really think this is going to help the franchise stay in Oakland?

When Alex Wood threw the first pitch Thursday night in the Oakland Athletics‘ season-opener against the Cleveland Guardians, a lot of A’s fans were still in the parking lot straight chillin’.

And with no plans whatsoever of eventually going into the Oakland Coliseum. (RELATED: Off To A Brilliant Start: Baltimore Orioles’ New Ownership Marks Opening Day By Buying Fans A Beer)

As you may know, the Athletics organization is making a move to Las Vegas in 2028, and to protest this, fans set up a boycott of the team’s home opener. Meaning, they still purchased tickets to the game (still giving the A’s money to contribute to their move to Sin City), but instead of actually going to the game, they held a block party outside of the stadium.

In total, 13,522 tickets were sold, however, it was much less than that of who actually went in and watched the game.

Just check out these views:

A’s opening day crowd at first pitch pic.twitter.com/mwbPhpBWpW — Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) March 29, 2024

Here’s a shot of the block party that was going on outside of the stadium:

Still going strong in Lot B pic.twitter.com/UeAMFsshcU — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) March 29, 2024

If I’m Athletics ownership, this whole situation just makes me want to go to Vegas even more. Like, damn, my fanbase is out here trying to embarrass my franchise by protesting and throwing block parties?

I’d move to Sin City too.