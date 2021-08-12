Eagles Lineman Jordan Mailata Sings ‘Tennessee Whiskey,’ Has The Voice Of An Angel

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata has some serious pipes.

The young lineman recently sang Chris Stapleton's song "Tennessee Whiskey" in front of the team, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

Give it a watch below. It’s going to be hands down the most impressive singing performance you see all day.

Everyone needs to stop what you’re doing and listen to 6’8” 350 lb Jordan Mailata sing Tennessee Whiskey at the Eagles team meeting tonight. Kid has PIPES #FlyEaglesFly (h/t Brandon Graham’s insta) pic.twitter.com/G6h2u5Gjjs — Connor Thomas (@ConnorThomas975) August 10, 2021

Mailata might have the chance to make some serious money in the NFL, but if it doesn’t work out, he should head straight to Nashville.

The man seriously has the voice of an angel. Are we sure that he’s not secretly Chris Stapleton? His voice is unreal.

I’ll be the first person to admit that I’m a terrible singer and most people are also terrible. It takes a special person to be great vocally.

Well, there’s no doubt at all that Mailata meets that high standard because that performance was unreal.

Someone needs to get Eagles OT @jordan_mailata a record deal ASAP. Big man’s got soul. (via @Sdot_Bradley5) pic.twitter.com/8osrFCa55B — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 11, 2021

Major props to him for not just crushing his performance but doing it in front of the Eagles squad. That dude is something special when it comes to his voice.