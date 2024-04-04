‘Victoria’ Actor Adrian Schiller Dies Suddenly At Age 60: REPORT

Adrian Schiller, “Victoria” and “The Last Kingdom” star, reportedly died suddenly on April 3, at the age of 60.

Schiller’s death was confirmed by his talent agency of more than three decades, Scott Marshal Partners, according to People. “It is with the heaviest and saddest hearts that we announce the death of our beloved client, Adrian Schiller, on Wednesday 3 April,” the statement said, according to People. “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.”

The famous actor, known also for his roles in “Doctor Who” and “Beauty and the Beast,” was commemorated by his sister, Ginny, who shared a brief, emotional message to Twitter on April 4. “Dear all. This is Ginny. I’m so sorry to let you all know that our beloved brother Adrian died suddenly at home yesterday,” she said.

Dear all. This is Ginny. I’m so sorry to let you all know that our beloved brother Adrian died suddenly at home yesterday. He had so many very dear friends – sorry to those of you who are learning about this here. We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course — With Adrian Schiller (@Grumbletwat) April 4, 2024

“He had so many very dear friends – sorry to those of you who are learning about this here. We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course.”

Schiller’s agents confirmed he had recently returned from Sydney, where he was touring the play, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

He “was looking forward to” continuing the international tour in San Francisco, they said, according to People.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, and producers of the play, shared a tribute to the star on social media.

'We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend, Adrian Schiller.' pic.twitter.com/1Iil9gekhX — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) April 4, 2024

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend,” Norris wrote.

“His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence in the company will be greatly missed,” he said.

Schiller’s career began in 1992, in his performance in “Prime Suspect 2,” starring Helen Mirren.

His many credits include, ” Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal,” and the critically acclaimed “The Danish Girl.” (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Announces Her Father’s Death In Emotional Post)

Schiller is being remembered by loved ones as they post tributes about the star online and continue to grieve this sudden loss.