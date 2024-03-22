OnlyFans Star Elena Larrea Dies Suddenly From Blood Clot At 31

Social media influencer and animal activist Elena Larrea died Tuesday at the age of 31 from pulmonary thrombosis, which caused a blood clot to form in her lung.

Elena Larrea was the founder of Cuacolandia Equine Rescue in Mexico, established in 2017. Her organization was dedicated to rescuing horses, donkeys and mules from abuse and abandonment, according to People. Larrea amassed more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and had a loyal fan following. Her death was announced on her organization’s website. “We will remember and continue working for everything that was courageously promoted by this foundation,” they wrote.

The organization informed fans about the details surrounding Larrea’s passing.

“With deep regret, we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia who unfortunately yesterday – Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. – died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in the lung,” they wrote.

“We will promote her legacy and love so that our horses, donkeys and mules live in freedom and in adequate conditions in Mexico,” the statement continued.

In a tender tribute to their founder, they concluded the statement by writing, “We thank you for all your love and dedication, and wish you an eternal rest and peace,” according to People.

After founding Cuacolandia, Larrea joined OnlyFans to generate money to keep her organization open and running, according to Mexican outlet El País.

The governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomón, shared fond memories and a touching message, after hearing of Larrea’s death. (RELATED: Akira Toriyama, Creator Of ‘Dragon Ball,’ Dies At 68)

“I deeply regret the death of Elena Larrea, a tireless fighter for the defense of animal welfare,” he wrote to Twitter.

“The rescue of thousands of horses in conditions of abuse leaves testimony to her life and work. On behalf of the Government of Puebla we extend our solidarity hug to her family and friends,” he said.