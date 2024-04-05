EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman For Defamation

Tony Bobulinksi will sue New York Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman on Friday morning for defamation, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who has accused the president’s son of wrongdoing, previously threatened legal action against Goldman after Bobulinski appeared for a public hearing before Congress last month. After the hearing, Goldman sent a tweet accusing Bobulinski of making “false allegations” with the help of a Trump-affiliated lawyer.

READ THE LAWSUIT HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020. When Cassidy Hutchinson said he met with Mark Meadows with a mask on, he called her a liar. Then she produced a photo. Watch how he dissembles in response to the receipt 👇 pic.twitter.com/EazzJ0nW70 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2024

Bobulinski sent a letter to Goldman demanding that he remove the post and issue a retraction within five days or be hit with a lawsuit. Weeks later, the post is still up.

“Your statement, as though it were a matter of fact, that Mr. Bobulinski has lied to federal investigators and Congress, is defamatory per se and will not be tolerated,” Bobulinksi’s legal representation wrote in the earlier letter.

During that Congressional hearing, Democrats threatened to subpoena Bobulinski for the Blackberry he communicated with Hunter Biden on, suggesting that perhaps texts he provided to the committee did not tell the full story of their partnership.

(THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE INFORMATION WILL BE ADDED AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.)