‘CHOP 2.0’: Seattle Radio Host Warns About Illegal Migrants Taking Over Community Center

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz warned Thursday on Fox News about the effects that could come from illegal immigrants taking over one of the democrat city’s community centers.

Rantz appeared on “Hannity” to discuss how dozens of illegal immigrants along with local activists have reportedly taken over one of Seattle’s rec areas at a community center and public school, according to the Post Millennial. The group of illegal migrants had been recorded in tents on the tennis courts after being evicted from a hotel Tuesday in Kent, Washington, roughly 20 miles away from Seattle.

Local activists reportedly helped out the migrants once they heard about the issue, allegedly supplying the tents and providing for the group, according to the outlet. By Wednesday, however, local activists claimed that an anonymous donor bought the group of illegal immigrants 61 hotel rooms for 11 days, the Post Millennial reported.

Fox host Sean Hannity questioned Rantz on the local issue for him, asking if he believed that the 11 days would be enough time to solve the issue. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Charged With Raping Minor Arrested Twice After Local Officials Fail To Uphold Immigration Detainer)

“They’ve been pretty clear – the group of activists that represent the migrants are saying, ‘If you do not give us money we will be taking over the Seattle park.’ And what has been missed in the story, that I think is incredibly important, they are not even living in Seattle. They’re living in other cities and they came to Seattle because they perceive Seattle as having an endless bank account they can pull money from. Of course in the past when you stepped up and made these types of demands, you have a city council and a mayor’s office that has been pretty willing to just give in because the optics of it – they don’t want to be seen as standing in the way of some progressive cause,” Rantz stated.

“This time, because we have a slightly more moderate council right now and a mayor that feels a little bit more empowered, they have said no. I don’t know if that’s going to last – even yesterday when they took over this park the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department decided to open up the bathrooms for them. So you’re basically saying, ‘Yea, we’re going to make life a little bit easier for you as you hold a park ransom,’ right? $50,000 gets you 11 days in a hotel and we’re going to go through this all over again.”

Rantz continued to state that the issue could potentially turn into a similar one seen in 2020 where protestors had taken over an area in Seattle’s East Precinct demanding that it be a no-cop zone, which was labeled as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP).

“I fear it’s going to become CHOP 2.0 if the city doesn’t get it together and start to push back in an aggressive way and say, ‘We’re not going to be okay with it this time. We know you’re coming – we’re not okay – either stay in Kent, where they currently are, or come to the table.’ Go to the Democrats, who have been telling you to come into this country illegally, and let them figure this out because at the end of the day we do not need another giant encampment like this. It poses a risk, it sends the wrong message if we give in – so the city has to take this seriously,” Rantz stated.

While the illegal migrants have gone back to the hotel in Kent, one confirmed to KOMO News that the group’s goal is to have a meeting with the Kent mayor in order to find out possible housing options after their 11 days are up. However, a spokesperson told the outlet Thursday that while the city “acknowledges the need for a solution,” they do “not own or control any hotels or other housing that could be used to accommodate this group.”