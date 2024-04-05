Lonely, Whiny OnlyFans Models Could Take A Big Page Out Of Paige Spiranac’s Playbook

There are countless guys out there who say they’d never date an OnlyFans girl. But no one says they wouldn’t date America’s favorite golf girl Paige Spiranac.

On looks alone, it’s no surprise. Spiranac came up as a bombshell blonde in a male dominated sport. You don’t have to be a 10 to stand out there, but she could just as easily have gone the Victoria’s Secret route. She’s the perfect archetype of all-American hotness: tall, long blonde hair, perfect smile and let’s just say if America ever has another baby formula crisis, we know where to turn. Our Founders would be proud, especially Ben Franklin.

I’m wearing a collar so it’s okay to wear on the golf course right? Click the link for more 🔥⛳️-https://t.co/VMs5u0K3kv pic.twitter.com/7b4j7jeHnT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 23, 2023

Like OnlyFans girls, Spiranac is very much in the skin game. After a short-lived pro-golf career, she mostly traded in her clubs for a full-time career as a social media influencer. With frequent content drops of racy photos and videos, she’s built up quite a following in her early retirement. Sure, she’s still technically a golf instructor. She’s still golf-adjacent. In 2022, she became the first athlete to clinch the No. 1 spot on Maxim’s Hot 100 list. But how many of her 408,000 YouTube subscribers and 4 million Instagram followers tune in for golf lessons? We all know what you’re there for, buddy. Let a flat-chested brunette wear what she wears to the course and see how fast she gets kicked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

However, unlike these poor OnlyFans girls, Spiranac’s wise enough to know where to draw the line. She still has enough modesty to not completely debase herself on the internet. Sure, nuns would pooh pooh her, as well they should. But she’s never posed nude; she’s never fulfilled any wifely duties on camera, if you catch my drift. The moment she did either of those things, her social stock would plummet. Country clubs would boot her and her brand partnerships would dry up. Even horny internet dudes would slowly move on, realizing they’ve seen all there is to see. She’d be left crying on YouTube over why she can’t find a good man. (RELATED: Bombshell Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Teases Iconic Happy Gilmore Role With Staggeringly Sexy Photo)

This is a common phenomenon in the OnlyFans world. These girls strip down and bare it all on camera for a small monthly fee, and then act surprised when they can’t get a man to stick around. There’s no shortage of young, beautiful OnlyFans stars whining online about how men lose interest after learning what they do for a living. They lament the lack of respect: players assume they’re down for just a one night stand, while guys looking for a lasting relationship just can’t take them seriously. But why would guys respect a girl who doesn’t even respect herself?

“I love what I do but the success has come at a price — it’s ruined my dating life,” said OnlyFans star Fenella Fox.

“He looked me straight in the eyes,” she recalled, and said “‘I’m not attracted to you anymore.'”

This shouldn’t come as any surprise. Men are openly saying it!

When the Daily Caller asked the denizens of D.C. whether they’d ever date an OnlyFans model, some explained why were open to it — but others answered more concisely: “hell the f-ck no!” When asked why he wouldn’t, one truth bomber didn’t mince words: “bacteria and virus.”

“There’s no way that you’re gonna get a girl that’s naked for change, and say, ‘Hey, I love you.’ Because if she would jump for change, what is she gonna jump for next, ” another explained.

But it’s precisely because Spiranac never went all the way that she’s been able to balance her career with her dating prospects. Sure, she’s divorced at 31, but that’s hardly out of the ordinary these days. A professional trainer, her ex-husband Steven Tinoco was cool with her being a scantily clad influencer — probably because he knew where things stood at the end of the day. (RELATED: ‘Making The Girls Jiggle Wiggle’: Paige Spiranac Gives Tips On How To Be Seductive)

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me,” Spiranac said. “He will say, ‘Hey show a little more cleavage.’ ”

Since splitting with her successful, handsome and ripped ex-hubby, she’s kept her dating life lowkey, hinting only that she’s dated mostly athletes from all “the main sports.” She’s detailed how it’s not usually the guys who walk away, but her discerning taste for finding the Mr. Right who will give her the time and attention she knows she deserves. OnlyFans girls can’t even land a boyfriend, let alone a husband — let alone an ex-husband!

You can be sure that when she’s ready to settle down again, Spiranac will land any elite man she wants and keep raking in the influencer cash at the same time. Unless they take a leaf from her book, these OnlyFans girls are going to just keep crying.