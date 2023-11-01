‘Making The Girls Jiggle Wiggle’: Paige Spiranac Gives Tips On How To Be Seductive

Paige Spiranac posted a tantalizing video to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing tips on how to be seductive.

Spiranac put it all on display for her 3.9 million followers. “Today I’m gonna teach you how to become an IG golf girl,” she said. She wasted no time at all getting raunchy and inviting the camera to zoom in on her cleavage. “Up and downs are important to lowering scores. For me, it’s about upping views,” she said. “So, pull up on that skirt and pull down on that top. Ahhhh… perfection,” she said.

Spiranac was dressed in a jade green golf outfit and made sure the camera captured every angle of her body. She teased fans by moving her skirt up, and putting her back end on display. The camera then gave fans another close-up look at her cleavage.

“Next, I need you to over-sexualize every movement,” she said.

“Teeing up the ball is never sexy until today,” Spiranac said, as she bounced toward the camera.

“But this is a golf video. So, position the camera to focus on things that matter…” she said, as the view once again became a close-up shot of her breasts that were overflowing over the top of her athletic outfit.

The golf pro and social media influencer tried to sprinkle some golf chat into her discussion, ever-so-briefly. (RELATED: Real Or Fake? Paige Spiranac Shares ‘Huge’ News About Her Boobs)

“Like, swinging technique and ball flight to show off your ability,” she said.

Spiranac also noted that it doesn’t matter how you play as long as you can make “the girls jiggle wiggle.”

Nearly 100,000 people ‘liked’ her post, proving her fans agree.