Bombshell Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Teases Iconic Happy Gilmore Role With Staggeringly Sexy Photo

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Former pro golfer and massively popular Instagram influencer Paige Spiranac teased a sizzling photo of herself dressed as the iconic love interest from 1996’s “Happy Gilmore.”

Replying to a tweet fan-casting her for the iconic role of “Public Relations Lady,” aka Virginia Venit, Spiranac posted a photo of her re-creating Bowen’s “happy place” scene from the original. Paige was decked out in silky white lingerie and holding two pitchers of beer just like the classic 1996 version that captured all of our hearts. She captioned the post, “I was born ready.” Rumors of “Happy Gilmore 2” have been circulating after Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) said Adam Sandler showed him the first draft of the script.

While this proposal is likely only conjecture as of now, I for one would be fully on board to make this fantasy a reality. It makes sense. While Spiranac doesn’t have a ton of acting experience, she’s obviously familiar with the ins and outs of the golf game, and her name alone would be a huge draw. (RELATED: Nobody Cares If Paige Spiranac’s Boobs Are Real Or Not, They Just Want To Look At Them)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 02: Paige Spiranac attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for ACM

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Paige Spiranac attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 16: Paige Spiranac throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on June 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Plus we’d get to see my guy Adam Sandler lock lips with the woman who Maxim called the “World’s Sexiest Woman” in 2022. As a massive Sandman fan, I want nothing but the best for him, and Paige is clearly it.

US player Paige Spiranac looks on after playing a shot during the third round of the Dubai Ladies Masters at the Emirates Golf Club on December 9, 2016, in Dubai. (NEZAR BALOUT/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether or not Paige gets the nod, the rumored Happy Gilmore sequel is sure to be an iconic follow up to one of the most beloved films in sports movie history. It’s all in the hips, baby.