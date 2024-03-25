Bombshell Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Teases Iconic Happy Gilmore Role With Staggeringly Sexy Photo

Former pro golfer and massively popular Instagram influencer Paige Spiranac teased a sizzling photo of herself dressed as the iconic love interest from 1996’s “Happy Gilmore.”

Replying to a tweet fan-casting her for the iconic role of “Public Relations Lady,” aka Virginia Venit, Spiranac posted a photo of her re-creating Bowen’s “happy place” scene from the original. Paige was decked out in silky white lingerie and holding two pitchers of beer just like the classic 1996 version that captured all of our hearts. She captioned the post, “I was born ready.” Rumors of “Happy Gilmore 2” have been circulating after Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) said Adam Sandler showed him the first draft of the script.

While this proposal is likely only conjecture as of now, I for one would be fully on board to make this fantasy a reality. It makes sense. While Spiranac doesn’t have a ton of acting experience, she’s obviously familiar with the ins and outs of the golf game, and her name alone would be a huge draw. (RELATED: Nobody Cares If Paige Spiranac’s Boobs Are Real Or Not, They Just Want To Look At Them)

Plus we’d get to see my guy Adam Sandler lock lips with the woman who Maxim called the “World’s Sexiest Woman” in 2022. As a massive Sandman fan, I want nothing but the best for him, and Paige is clearly it.

Whether or not Paige gets the nod, the rumored Happy Gilmore sequel is sure to be an iconic follow up to one of the most beloved films in sports movie history. It’s all in the hips, baby.