Michael J. Fox Says He’s Open To Comeback After 2020 Retirement

Michael J. Fox says he’s open to acting again on screen under the right circumstances in a Thursday interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith.

Fox shared his insights on returning to the screen after his retirement announcement in 2020. Fox told ET that he’s open to acting again if the right role comes along, but he’s especially delighted about working on his new documentary project at AppleTV+. The 62-year-old actor worked on a series titled “Still,” which details his fight with Parkinson’s disease.

“It was fun,” Fox said of filming the documentary. “I never would have set that as a goal. It just happened.”

Fox responded optimistically when pressed on the prospect of returning to the screen. “I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out,” Fox said. (RELATED: ‘I Almost Lost It’: Actor Opens Up About Overcoming Medical Challenges)

Fox shared his early interest in all aspects of Hollywood, including editing, writing, producing, and directing. He humorously reflected on his younger self’s ambition to do everything and jokingly commented, “22-year-olds are obnoxious.”

The actor also revealed that his goals were not necessarily linked to his professional endeavors on or off the camera.

“My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids and that’s been the big thing,” Fox added. “And then the other is with the [Michael J. Fox] foundation.”