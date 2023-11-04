‘I Almost Lost It’: Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Overcoming Medical Challenges

In a recent interview with Town & Country, Michael J. Fox opened up about his journey through a series of health challenges, shedding light on issues that have largely remained hidden from the public eye.

The actor talked about his many health problems and struggles, including the story of a limb he almost lost. “My hand got infected and then I almost lost it,” Fox shared. He went on to describe the experience as “a tsunami of misfortune.” This hand issue is just one facet of the health battles he’s confronted over the years.

Fox revealed that he has faced a string of injuries and surgeries, including breaking two arms, a shoulder, his orbital/cheekbone, and one of his hands. Additionally, he underwent surgery for a spinal tumor. (RELATED: ‘Do What You Want … I Got Paid Already’: Michael J. Fox Makes Bold Statement Over Franchise Reboot)

Michael J. Fox Discusses The Medical Problems He’s Faced And Survived In New Interview https://t.co/JsQLtnDw4l — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 4, 2023

Despite these challenges, Fox maintains a resilient and inspirational outlook. He reflected on the uncertainty of his health, acknowledging that one day he may “run out of gas.” He expressed an acceptance of the journey he’s been on, admitting that while a premature passing wouldn’t be unheard of, he does not live in fear of it.

The actor, who used to dive into dumpster for food, has been battling Parkinson’s disease since 1991. Over the years, fans have been concerned about the actor’s health. The public was especially worried when the actor fell to the ground while on stage during the “Back to the Future” expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia earlier this year. He did not sustain any injuries from the fall.