Muhammad Ali’s ‘Thrilla In Manila’ Trunks Expected To Sell For An Incredible $6 Million

Muhammad Ali's trunks worn during the 1975 legendary match against Joe Frazier, 'The Thrilla in Manila' are on display during 'Sports Week' auctions at Sotheby's in New York City on April 4, 2024. The shorts worn by Muhammad Ali in his legendary "Thrilla in Manila" boxing match are up for grabs at Sotheby's in New York, part of a growing sports memorabilia market eyed by auction houses. Bids -- including the latest for $3.8 million -- have been rolling in since late March for the Everlast-brand shorts, which are white with black stripes and are signed by Ali. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Talk about a prized possession you can frame … if only I was a millionaire.

The white satin boxing trunks that Muhammad Ali wore for his “Thrilla in Manila” bout against Joe Frazier are being auctioned, and get this: They’re expected to sell for an insane $6 million.

If you don’t remember, the “Thrilla in Manila” was a boxing match held in the Philippines in 1975. Ali‘s trunks were white and featured black side stripes and a waistband. Sotheby’s has guaranteed that the trunks are authentic and will also include the autograph of Ali, according to CNN.

Ali and Frazier took each other to the distance, going a whopping 14 rounds with some hefty pounding action. They nearly went a 15th, however, Frazier’s managers wouldn’t allow him to come back out and fight, ultimately giving Ali the victory. It was the final match of three that the two battled.

If you’re a rich person, this is a total grade-A collector’s item, especially if you’re a rich sports fan — oh, how I wish.

Though, if I was rich enough to just spend a cool $6 million on a pair of glorified boxers, I’d just pull my resources together to buy a franchise. Out of all the sports, I’d probably want a Major League Baseball franchise (just seems like the coolest to own), but I’d take one from the NFL and NBA, too. And the NHL.

And preferably in Miami or somewhere in the South Florida sports market. (RELATED: WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Reveals Quite The Interesting Pre-Match Ritual Prior To Getting Into The Ring)

Dreams, baby. Dreams.