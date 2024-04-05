Muhammad Ali’s ‘Thrilla In Manila’ Trunks Expected To Sell For An Incredible $6 Million

Talk about a prized possession you can frame … if only I was a millionaire.

The white satin boxing trunks that Muhammad Ali wore for his “Thrilla in Manila” bout against Joe Frazier are being auctioned, and get this: They’re expected to sell for an insane $6 million.

If you don’t remember, the “Thrilla in Manila” was a boxing match held in the Philippines in 1975. Ali‘s trunks were white and featured black side stripes and a waistband. Sotheby’s has guaranteed that the trunks are authentic and will also include the autograph of Ali, according to CNN.

Ali and Frazier took each other to the distance, going a whopping 14 rounds with some hefty pounding action. They nearly went a 15th, however, Frazier’s managers wouldn’t allow him to come back out and fight, ultimately giving Ali the victory. It was the final match of three that the two battled.

If you’re a rich person, this is a total grade-A collector’s item, especially if you’re a rich sports fan — oh, how I wish.

Though, if I was rich enough to just spend a cool $6 million on a pair of glorified boxers, I’d just pull my resources together to buy a franchise. Out of all the sports, I’d probably want a Major League Baseball franchise (just seems like the coolest to own), but I’d take one from the NFL and NBA, too. And the NHL.

Dreams, baby. Dreams.