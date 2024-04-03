WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Reveals Quite The Interesting Pre-Match Ritual Prior To Getting Into The Ring

Because of course, it would be Cody Rhodes doing some weird ish like this.

If you’re a fan of professional wrestling, then you’re probably extraordinarily excited (I know I am), and that’s because WrestleMania 40 is just days away — the first and second nights (Saturday and Sunday) of action take place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

One of the people who is getting ready for the weekend is Cody Rhodes, who is headlining the main event against Roman Reigns, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship being up for grabs. He’ll also be active on Night 1 as well, partnering with Seth Rollins to take on Reigns and The Rock.

Well, with the huge weekend approaching, Rhodes stopped by NBC where he made an appearance on “Today.” There, he revealed something interesting. (RELATED: Is Jason Kelce Going To Be A Part Of WWE’s Iconic WrestleMania?)

And that’s the fact that he likes to eat chocolate before a match, and a particular kind of chocolate at that, and his reasoning?

He doesn’t even know it works.

“I bite down on a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup,” said Rhodes. “I was told that it makes the veins come out when you’re out there and you want to look your most jacked. I don’t know if it actually does. What happens is that it just gets on your teeth and then you’re more mad about that.”

And this is exactly why Cody Rhodes will NOT be winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.