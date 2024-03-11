Muhammad Ali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!

The legendary Muhammad Ali — one of the greatest boxers of all time (if not the greatest) — will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024, according to an announcement Monday morning from the sports entertainment giant.

Ali will be inducted during a ceremony on April 5 that will take place during the WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia.

The iconic boxer died in June 2016 at 74 years old. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Involved In Scuffle At Kevin Hart’s Comedy Event In Atlanta: REPORT)

Popular and influential all across the globe, Ali was involved in the world of professional wrestling, participating as a special guest referee in a WrestleMania main event tag-team match between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, taking on “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

In that match — which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City — Ali hit Piper’s chin with his right hand, one of the biggest highlights from that bout.

BREAKING: As reported by @Variety, Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024! FULL DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/skGGOzPIgt pic.twitter.com/JoF08Y32IL — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2024

I find this to be an absolutely brilliant decision by WWE, but the highlight of this year’s Hall of Fame inductions will most certainly be the legendary Paul Heyman — I’ve got so much love for that guy as a fan of The Bloodline faction and the overall Anoa’i family.

And his promos … goodness gracious … those alone should have him in the Hall of Fame.

Oh, and just sayin’ … Cody ain’t winning that belt, it’s staying with Roman. This is gonna be a great WrestleMania.