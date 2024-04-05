Springtime Storm Causes Chaos And Beauty In US

An early springtime nor’easter brought winter back to the U.S. late Wednesday, revealing absolute chaos and beauty by Friday as low pressure continues to move over the continent.

Alerts issued Monday warned of a pretty significant late-season, potentially long-duration storm hitting the Great Lakes through to the Plains and Northeast, which collided with a second low-pressure system developing off the coast of Maine. The low pressure continues to bring snow showers throughout New England and New York, all the way down the “spine of the Appalachians in West Virginia,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The system will continue through Friday and Saturday, with snowfalls expected to total “6 to 12 inches” in “parts of the Adirondacks” and “over 12 inches” in areas “of central and northern Maine,” NWS added. Some 334,500 Maine customers are without power as of Friday morning as snow continues to pile up, and wind gusts topple trees onto power lines, AccuWeather shared.

More than 334,500 customers are without power in Maine as a spring nor’easter dumps several inches of “heavy, wet” snow, knocking over trees and power lines. pic.twitter.com/dlsazKM8ca — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 4, 2024

Similar scenes were shown in another video, where more than 100,000 customers lacked electricity in New Hampshire as snow dumped throughout the region, AccuWeather continued.

An April nor’easter dumps snow and tears across the Northeast with powerful winds. Over 100,000 are without power in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/UlVZMIixGk — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 4, 2024

Earlier in the week, a coastal storm swept though New York’s City Island, with videos showing huge waves engulfing the deck of a seaside property. Apparently the neighborhood was “under water,” AccuWeather claimed.

A coastal storm caused severe flooding in New York’s City Island on Wednesday, leaving the neighborhood ‘under water.’ pic.twitter.com/nzypCDjVpU — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 4, 2024

As if all of this wasn’t enough, 25 tornadoes hit the eastern U.S. in the first week of April. Most of them were small, rating only an EF1 on the scale, but there were also at least two EF2s, AccuWeather’s Jesse Ferrell reported. Homes in Kentucky suffered under the trail of destruction from multiple tornadoes on Tuesday, as seen in another video shared by the outlet.

As of last night, 25 tornadoes confirmed this week in the East, including 2 EF2s. pic.twitter.com/6C5HOkAszp — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) April 4, 2024

Multiple tornadoes formed in Kentucky amid a severe weather outbreak yesterday, leaving behind a trail of destruction. pic.twitter.com/IHyPBtBZpK — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 3, 2024

No matter where you are in the U.S. right now, understanding your relationship with local weather phenomena could make or break your 2024.

We’re shaping up for a significant hurricane season. And while this may not come to fruition, if it does, the impacts will be felt well outside of the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Please remember to check the forecast before leaving your home, because it is your responsibility to take care of yourself when the weather starts to get worse.