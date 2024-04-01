Alerts Issues As Early April Storm Ramps Up Power

The National Weather Service issued an alert Monday as a late-season long-duration winter storm appears to be threatening a huge portion of the U.S.

The early April Nor’easter is expected to hit on Wednesday and last through at least Friday, bringing widespread heavy snow and significant impacts to the Great Lakes and Northeast, NWS wrote in an update shared on social media. The first system is expected to develop over the Great Lakes early Wednesday into Thursday, while a second low-pressure development hits the coasts.

This second low-pressure system will likely see heavy, wet snow and other forms of frozen precipitation across the Northeast until Friday. Roadways and other infrastructure may see serious impacts throughout the storm, making travel potentially hazardous.

Here are the latest Key Messages for a late-season winter storm that is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy snow to portions of the Great Lakes and the Northeast later this week. pic.twitter.com/ygdvNSXR3m — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 1, 2024

It is hoped the system dissipates by Monday, April 8, when the solar eclipse is set to wash over a huge portion of the U.S. Some 40 million citizens and residents will be able to see the astounding natural phenomenon, should the weather allow, AccuWeather noted. (LEARN MORE: School Admits It Can’t Stop Children From Staring Directly Into The Sun)

I think its fair to say, it’s a good thing today isn’t eclipse day…

Literally the entire North American Path of totality is covered in layered clouds except for a smidge in Maine and maritime Canada. pic.twitter.com/6LT8LE5ZvY — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) April 1, 2024

As concerns grow for increased winter precipitation in the Northeast, critical fire concerns are also haunting the central and southern Plaines, according to another NWS update. Severe thunderstorms throughout northern Missouri to Illinois and Indiana, and heavy rain in southern California and Arizona are anticipated as we walk into April.