Storm System Seemingly Recreates Classic ‘Twister’ Scene In Horrifying Video

Footage shared Wednesday by AccuWeather showed how a severe storm apparently hurled some very big pointy sticks into the walls of a West Virginia home.

The footage shows the chaotic destruction of a couch and the walls of the home, pierced with big sticks to the point that the homeowners couldn’t get them out. In all my decades of writing and learning about insane natural phenomena, I’ve never seen anything like this in real life. It really does look like the scene from a movie.

Severe storms launched tree branches into this home in West Virginia, hitting so hard that they punctured the walls. pic.twitter.com/hOHbFHyRVo — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 3, 2024

The storm system gallivanting over West Virginia managed to recreate a scene reminiscent of the barn scene in the hit 1996 movie “Twister.” Protagonists (Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt) find themselves in a barn full of knives and pointy sharp things right as a massive tornado heads directly for them.

After sharing the video with my extremely pro-geography colleague Lillian Tweten, she sent me back a series of insane weather videos that all look like something out of an apocalypse movie. Obviously, I’m going to share them with you. (RELATED: ‘Twisters’ Trailer Proves Y’all Need To Be Paying Way More Attention To The Weather)

The first comes from the Barnsdall tornado in Oklahoma, which looked more like an attack from extraterrestrials than a natural weather event.

Similarly, a video from Sunbright Tiger Mart in Tennessee shows what a difference just one minute can make. In the first minute of this video, the roofs are fixed to buildings. The second minute proves that roofs are flaky and will literally go wherever the wind sends them.

Incredible video! Nirmal Patel, owner of the Sunbright Tiger Mart, shared this surveillance camera video of yesterday’s tornado hitting downtown Sunbright. In the top left corner you can see the roof being ripped off the hardware store. @NWSMorristown pic.twitter.com/5ZyzGCTVCy — Independent Herald (@indherald) April 3, 2024

All jokes aside, extreme weather is the second-most dangerous thing facing humanity (diseases are first), in my opinion. Just check out this video from Kentucky, where wind gusts reaching an estimated 70 to 100 mph blew one student off her feet.

WATCH 🚨 A University of Kentucky student gets blown over on her way to campus due to severe storms. This incident occurred in Lexington, during a tornado warning, with reports of winds gusting up to 70, possibly 100 mph. Significant damage has been pic.twitter.com/0zZuFiUIm1 — @The Justice League (@thejustceleague) April 2, 2024

Most people never learned how to look at the sky and make an educated guess on what the weather will do on any given day. These natural instincts have been beaten out of us by the same governments and slimy people who dumbed down our public schools and built the concrete coffins where we spend our lives instead of in the great outdoors. (RELATED: This Utterly Mind-Blowingly Horrifying Video Of A Tornado Looks Fake. It’s Not.)

Oh, and although most of you yell about how the left’s definition of “climate change” isn’t real — which is fair — the weather does change. If we don’t understand these changes, we won’t be able to feed ourselves.