FireHouse Frontman CJ Snare Dead At 64

Rock music has lost one of its distinctive voices with the passing of C.J. Snare, the lead singer and co-founder of the band FireHouse, at the age of 64 at his home Friday.

As a founding member of the band, the vocalist contributed to its rise to fame in the early ’90s, particularly with hits like “When I Look Into Your Eyes,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The band announced Snare’s death through a Facebook post Sunday.

“Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse,” Firehouse wrote on Facebook. “CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.”

“As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ’s untimely passing,” the statement read. “CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.” (RELATED: Former Kingdom Come, Scorpions Drummer James Kottak Dead At 61)

He refrained from performing after abdominal surgery last fall as announced on his Instagram account. Snare looks forward to his summer stage comeback and shared an update to his followers on Instagram.

“I’ll be back on stage with FireHouse before you know it. Health is first so making a FULL recovery before my return,” Snare wrote March 27.