Gov. Greg Abbott Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams For ‘Aiding And Abetting’ Biden’s Border Policies

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams and accused him of complicity in exacerbating the ongoing immigration crisis during an interview with “Fox News Sunday.”

Abbott accused Adams of worsening the immigration crisis under President Joe Biden in an interview with Fox News. Abbott’s comments directly challenged Adams’ condemnation of Texas for busing thousands of undocumented migrants to New York City. Abbott argued that the real misuse of migrants as political tools is being orchestrated by Biden.

“The person who is actually using illegal immigrants as political pawns is Joe Biden. Joe Biden has created this open border policy that has allowed illegal immigrants into our country to appeal to and to appease the far leftists in the Democrat Party that people like [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez in hopes of trying to win their support while at the same time destroying the country that he’s in charge of,” Abbott said. “He is the commander-in-chief in charge of national security for our country. Our country is being invaded in ways that put our country at risk because of the political games that Joe Biden has played.”

WATCH: @GregAbbott_TX joins the show to discuss the latest news at the U.S. border, arguing that Biden has ‘abandoned’ his responsibility to handle the migrant crisis. pic.twitter.com/g0ZNnMCBW2 — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 7, 2024

The Texas governor did not hold back in his criticism of Adams, accusing him of supporting Biden’s policies by maintaining New York City’s status as a sanctuary city. (RELATED: Probe Underway As FBI Examines Allegations Of Complimentary Upgrades For Mayor Eric Adams)

“And Mayor Adams is just aiding and abetting that by having a sanctuary city status, welcoming in anybody from across the world to live there or stay there in New York City on the bill of New York City. And what Mayor Adams needs to do, he needs to stop talking boldly about illegal immigration and the migrants that Texas is sending there,” he continued. “And he needs to step up and do his own job because look at the dangers in New York City under his watch. You have a police officer who is killed. You have the train system in New York, which is treacherous for travelers. You got police officers attacked in Times Square by illegal immigrants.”

Abbott concluded by calling on Adams to focus more on the safety and well-being of New York City’s residents rather than engaging in political rhetoric over migrant issues.