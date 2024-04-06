Probe Underway As FBI Examines Allegations Of Complimentary Upgrades For Mayor Eric Adams

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he allegedly received complimentary upgrades from Turkish Airlines, The New York Times reported.

The FBI is investigating Adams’ campaign fundraising, focusing on luxury flight upgrades they suspect he received from Turkish Airlines, according to The New York Times. This scrutiny is part of a larger corruption investigation involving the FBI’s searches of homes belonging to the former top executive of Turkish Airlines in New York, Cenk Öcal, and key aides to Adams.

Breaking News: The FBI is examining free flight upgrades it believes Mayor Eric Adams of New York got from Turkish Airlines, people with knowledge of the matter say. https://t.co/8nhArJoEKJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 5, 2024

The inquiry aims to uncover if there was a conspiracy between Adams’ campaign and the Turkish government to inject foreign funds into the campaign and whether Adams influenced the New York City Fire Department’s approval of a new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite safety concerns, The New York Times reported.

Evidence allegedly indicates that Öcal, with help from Adams’ Turkish community liaison, Rana Abbasova, arranged for Adams to receive first-class seat upgrades on his international flights, the outlet stated.

The FBI’s investigation came to light when agents took Adams’ electronic devices in November. Although Adams hasn’t been charged with anything, this probe has put more pressure on his administration, which is already dealing with legal and ethical problems, The New York Times reported.

The mayor has allegedly enjoyed a close relationship with Turkish Airlines since at least 2015, with trips funded by the airline and public endorsements of its services, the outlet reported. This relationship has included various private meetings and public appearances with airline executives and Turkish officials, often facilitated by Abbasova. (RELATED: FBI Raids Home Of Longtime Aide To NYC Mayor Eric Adams: REPORT)

Despite the ongoing federal investigation, Adams’ lawyer, Brendan R. McGuire, says the mayor did nothing wrong and they anticipate a fair conclusion to the probe.

“As borough president, the mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade,” McGuire said, according to The New York Times. “Speculation is not evidence. We look forward to a just and timely conclusion to this investigation.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Adams’ office for comment but has yet to receive a response.