Remember Aly Raisman? Here’s What The Star Olympian’s Been Up To

Aly Raisman, star of the 2012 Olympic “Fierce Five” gold medal-winning USA gymnastics team, said writing her recently-released book helped her heal from the sexual abuse she incurred at the hands of Dr. Larry Nassar, according to a Sunday CBS News report.

Her new book, “From My Head to My Toes,” is a ” joyful ode to loving and caring for our bodies,” according to the publisher’s website.

Raisman also wants the book to teach children to speak up for themselves in a way she didn’t when she was younger.

“I think that teaching kids that their voices are powerful and that they’re all unique and beautiful in their own way,” she told CBS News. “If they feel confused or want to ask questions that it’s really important for them to speak up and it’s really essential that the adults around them really listen to them and empower them.” (RELATED: Celebrate Olympic Gymnast’s Birthday With This Slideshow Of Her Greatest Looks)

Raisman claimed in 2017 that she was sexually abused by former Team USA Olympic doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar pled guilty to multiple charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2017. Raisman, who said she was 15 when Nassar began abusing her, was one of many USA gymnasts who came forward to say they were abused. Among them was Raisman’s Fierce Five teammate, McKayla Maroney.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in federal prison in 2017. He also reached a $380 million settlement with survivors of his alleged sexual abuse, including Raisman, Maroney and famed Olympian Simone Biles.