Abuse Survivors Of National Gymnastics Team Doctor Reach Settlement

Female gymnasts who were sexually abused by the former U.S. national gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), multiple sources reported Monday.

The deal was announced during USA Gymnastics’ bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana, ending a five-year legal battle, The New York Times reported. Monday’s settlement is the largest ever for sex abuse victims.

USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers have agreed to pay a $380M settlement with victims of Larry Nassar.@WSJSports reports it’s among the largest settlement for victims of sex abuse and includes hundreds of athletes.https://t.co/QUld4s6h9k — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 13, 2021

“No amount of money will ever repair the damage that has been done and what these women have been through,” Rachel Denhollander, a member of a survivors’ committee involved in the negotiations, said according to the NYT.

“But at some point, the negotiations have to end because these women need help — and they need it right now,” Denhollander added.

Nassar, 58, took advantage of his role as a medical professional to molest over 500 girls and women, according to the NYT. (RELATED: ‘Should Have Quit’: Simone Biles Makes Shocking Admission About The Olympics In Tokyo)

Insurers for USA Gymnastics and the USOPC said they would pay the majority of the settlement, with the USOPC contributing $34 million and giving USA gymnastics a $6 million loan.

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 after struggling to keep up with the Nassar-related lawsuits.

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are part of the group of women who will receive part of the settlement, according to The Wall Street Journal. The settlement will also contribute to gymnasts who competed for local clubs who sought treatment from Nassar.

The agreement also contains nonmonetary provisions, including requiring self-identified victims to have official roles in USA Gymnastics, the WSJ reported.