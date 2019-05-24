Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Turns 25 Years Old

May 25 is Aly Raisman’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Aly Raisman is an American gymnast and model born in Massachusetts. She began her gymnastics career at two-years-old. Raisman was the captain of both the 2012 and 2016 USA Olympic teams. Raisman led both teams to gold medals in the team category.

At the 2012 Olympics in London she won a gold medal in the individual floor event and bronze in the individual balance beam event. At the 2016 olympics in Rio De Janiero, Raisman won silver medals in the individual all-around and floor events. (RELATED: Go Behind The Scene’s Of SI Swimsuit’s Controversial Nude Photo Shoot)

Outside of her gymnastics career, Raisman competed on the 16th season of “Dancing With The Stars.” She finished fourth with partner Mark Ballas. Raisman made her first appearance on the dance competition show as a guest dancer with the 2012 Olympic team known as the Fierce Five.

Raisman appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2017 and 2018.