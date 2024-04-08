South Carolina’s Dawn Staley Earns $700,000 Bonus After Winning Third National Championship

Dawn Staley is out here getting paid!

Not only did the South Carolina Gamecocks head coach win her third national championship Sunday, but she also landed herself a massive bag — $700,000 worth to be exact, OutKick reported.

Taking on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Staley led her Gamecocks to an 87-75 victory and the national championship, cashing in on a huge bonus that was drawn up in her contract.

Winning the game not only got her the victory over Caitlin Clark, not only did it lock down her legacy as being one of the best coaches in women’s basketball history, but it gave her a $500,000 bonus. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Issues Final Farewell To Iowa Before Heading To WNBA)

However, that wasn’t the only cash that Staley raked in after completing an undefeated 38-0 campaign.

Staley’s dominant success this season led her to an additional $200,000 in incentives.

Check out the money:

Won both the SEC regular season and tournament championship = $100,000

Won Naismith National Coach of the Year = $25,000

Won SEC Coach of the Year = $25,000

Won 11+ SEC regular season games = $15,000

Finished in the Top 25 of the AP or Coaches Poll = $15,000

In total, she pulled in a whopping $680,000 in bonuses.

Sure, in professional sports today, $700,000 (or $680,000 to be crystal clear) isn’t that much, but the fact that women’s basketball coaches are still getting paid like this tells you how much things have changed, and I can’t help but to wonder …

After the Caitlin Clark experience, how much higher will salaries and bonuses be?