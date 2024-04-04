It Could Only Be You: Caitlin Clark Wins Second Straight Player Of The Year Award

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark just won her second straight Associated Press (AP) Player of the Year award in women’s basketball, securing 35 of the 36 votes.

Clark absolutely balled out in the 2023-24 season and became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in March.

She led the NCAA in points per game with 32, far ahead of second place JuJu Watkins, who averaged 27.1. Clark also nearly averaged a triple double with nine assists and over seven rebounds per game.

Caitlin Clark Absolutely Balling Out Against LSU

But where Clark really shined was shooting the three-ball. Her shoot-from-anywhere ability propelled her to lead the NCAA with 193 three-pointers made. Her closest competitor had 115, according to NCAA.com.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is The Associated Press Player of the Year in women’s basketball for the second consecutive year. https://t.co/doOdg9h3xC pic.twitter.com/uHI9yBgNkY — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2024

Clark is repeating as player of the year after a stellar 2023 campaign netted her the award for the first time.

Caitlin Clark Last’s Home Game Highlights

Her stardom has helped propel women’s basketball into the brightest spotlight the sport has enjoyed since … well, ever. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Gets Multi-Million Dollar Offer From American Pro Basketball League. Is She The Future Of Pro Ball?)

Evolution Of Caitlin Clark

Her marquee matchup against Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers drew an unbelievable 12.3 million viewers, roughly two million more than the NCAA women’s national championship last season.

Clark’s Top Ten Plays Of ’23-24 Season

“It’s super special to see your impact not only in the state of Iowa but across the country,” Clark said of her stardom, according to The AP. “To be able to have that impact on the next generation is really special, and you just hope to dream and aspire to be like you one day and chase after all their dreams.”

Clark Explains How She’s So Good At Shooting The Deep-Ball

Clark takes on fellow-Player of the Year candidate Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies on Friday in the Final Four as she vies to make the National Championship game for the second straight year.