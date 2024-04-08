Mob Rushes Man And Injures Security Guard At Migrant Shelter During Brawl, Police Say: REPORT

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said they raided a migrant facility on Randall’s Island Monday after an alleged gang attack against a 24-year-old man, the New York Post reported.

Police arrested and charged five suspects with third degree assault, authorities said, according to the outlet. The five accused were reportedly Howard Ochoa Olivero, 27, Jose Manuel Maza, 29, Jose Squera, 20, Xavier Pacheco, 32 and Carlos Maiz Betancourt, 23. Police sources said the alleged attack may have injured a security guard as well, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Jonathan Majors Evades Jail Time In Assault Case: REPORT)

Rowdy mob attacks man at Randall’s Island migrant shelter in latest tent city violence https://t.co/KlHYuUwt14 pic.twitter.com/dcRyfogMJF — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2024

The gang attack allegedly occurred when the victim was eating food in his own bed, authorities stated, Fox News reported. Police reportedly alleged that the victim had been punched and scratched “all over his head and face” as well as his legs.

In Jan., a fatal stabbing allegedly occurred at the same facility, according to the New York Post. That incident was allegedly over a woman, police sources reportedly said. A police source told Fox News incidents like the one Monday are “becoming common practice” at the facility.

New York City began installing metal detectors at the migrant facility in Feb., Fox 5 reported. City officials also imposed a curfew on the migrant facility back on March 20, ABC 7 reported.

“New York City continues to lead the nation in managing this national humanitarian crisis, and that includes prioritizing the health and safety of both asylum seekers in our care and New Yorkers who live in the communities surrounding the emergency shelters we manage,” a city spokesman reportedly said.