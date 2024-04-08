Morgan Wallen Arrested On Three Felony Counts: REPORT

Country music icon Morgan Wallen was allegedly arrested and charged with three felony counts early Monday morning after an incident at Eric Church’s Nashville bar.

Wallen, 30, was reportedly arrested in downtown Nashville after witnesses say he threw a chair off the sixth-story roof of Church’s Broadway-based Chief’s Bar, according to Billboard. Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson allegedly confirmed his client’s arrest, saying that “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Two Metro Nashville Police Department officers were standing on the street below the bar when the chair crashed to the ground just feet from them, according to WTVF. Bar staff, witnesses, and security camera footage allegedly showed Wallen as the culprit in the situation. Some said Wallen was laughing after he launched the furniture.

Wallen was arrested and charged shortly after midnight, Billboard noted. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, danger to the public, and disorderly conduct. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Stops Concert To Kick Out Fighting Fans)

He posted a $15,250 bond around 3:30am and was released. The weekend marked the opening night of Church’s new bar, news of which received light coverage until the alleged incident with Wallen.

Calls to Wallen’s attorney were not immediately returned.

This is an evolving story. Please check back for updates.