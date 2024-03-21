Post Malone Shares Epic Sample Of New Song With Morgan Wallen. It’ll Probably Be The Soundtrack To 2024

Post Malone shared a sample of his new song with Morgan Wallen on social media Wednesday. It’s probably going to be the song of the summer.

No one was expecting Malone to drop a sample of a song that got some pretty naff reviews during an earlier release. But my goodness, we should be glad he did! The tune is called “I Had Some Help” and it is superb.

“Let’s go with the real mix this time [Morgan Wallen],” Malone joked in the caption. He’s referring to the fact Wallen released a short clip of the underproduced version of the song back in December. The original used a crappy drum machine, so wasn’t well received. But this problem is utterly fixed on the new sample.

“I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 am,” Wallen wrote in the replies to Malone. “This song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!”

The tune was co-written by Wallen, Malone, ERNEST and Charlie Handsome, but whoever plays the drums is who really deserves the love for this one. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Wrote Almost 40% Of The Most Successful Songs Of 2023)

Yes, the production is absolutely epic, but the drumming is why every single American (and probably European) will be pumping this track throughout this summer and for years to come.

While Wallen is coming off another year of back-to-back record-breaking hits, even his anthem “Last Night” might not have the power to keep up with the longevity of this latest track. There’s no update on when Wallen and Malone plan to release the song in full, but let us hope it is extremely soon.

“I Had Some Help” will be the defining song of 2024. And we want it now!