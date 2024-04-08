‘The View’ Hosts Try To Explain Science Behind Eclipse. It Went How You’d Expect

Co-hosts on “The View” stumbled while trying to explain the science behind Monday’s total solar eclipse, with one co-host mangling the pronunciation of a non-related natural event.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin started off the science discussion by mispronouncing “cicada,” prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to correct her. Hostin claimed that the total solar eclipse and the arrival of cicadas would convince people of the reality of climate change. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Twist Themselves Into Knots To Hit Trump Over Out-Of-Context ‘Bloodbath’ Comments)

“I learned that the cicadas are coming,” Hostin said, pronouncing them “sick-ah-duhs.”

“Cicadas,” Goldberg said, with the proper pronunciation of “sick-cay-duhs.”

“All those things together, would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists, or something is really going on,” Hostin said.

“It’s not at the mercy of climate change,” co-host Joy Behar responded. “It’s underground.”

Trillions of cicadas are expected to emerge due to the concurrent emergence of two separate species, one that emerges every 13 years and another that emerges every 17 years.

Goldberg went on to criticize certain religious people during the discussion about cicadas and the eclipse.

“The eclipse, they’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen and they actually can say when these things are going to happen. So all these folks who are saying, ‘you know, it’s a sign from God,’ God doesn’t give you warning. Okay? You think he gave people at the Tower of Babel warning? ‘Oh, I’m about to Jack y’all up?’ No,” Goldberg said, “God does stuff and then you figure, oh, that’s probably because I just — you know? It’s — no, but the cicadas come — we have them every 17 years. There are some we get every 20-something odd years and they just go under and they come back up, and now there’s — they make the noise and they have sex.”

Co-host Sara Haines did find one benefit to the eclipse.

“It’s great to see the coverage on news of something that everyone can get excited about,” Haines said. “The kids are thrilled. The schools planned for it. I think it’s neat to put that focus on something that actually matters which we don’t often see.”

