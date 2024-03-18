‘The View’ Co-Hosts Twist Themselves Into Knots To Hit Trump Over Out-Of-Context ‘Bloodbath’ Comments

Co-hosts on “The View” invoked mass shootings in El Paso and Buffalo Monday as they attacked former President Donald Trump for using the term “bloodbath” at a Saturday rally, despite multiple reports that the comments were taken out of context.

Trump made the comments during a rally while discussing the threat posed to the auto industry posed by electric vehicle mandates, drawing criticism from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough before Elon Musk outlined how Scarborough took Trump’s comments out of context. Ana Navarro, a former aide to former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida, disputed the remarks were taken out of context. (RELATED: Trump Says He Spoke To Laken Riley’s Parents, Bashes Biden For Not ‘Saying Her Name’)

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We’re not taking it out of context because the context is his history and his life, and I will never forget, and I think we have to remember it over and over again, the 23 people that were killed in the Walmart in El Paso because a white supremacist was triggered by words like invaders, by wanting to go target people who look like me, and probably sound like me, even though 13 of them were Americans like I am,” Navarro said. “So I want to say to my Latino friends, some of them who might be thinking of voting for Trump: When Trump talks about poisoning the blood of America, and he’s talking about migrants, when he refers to them as animals and he’s talking about migrants, and when he’s referring to them, as not-people, as invaders, let me tell you, people who hate folks like that, they’re not going to stop and ask you if you have a U.S. citizenship or a U.S. passport. They’re going to shoot first and then ask questions.”

“I think he’s putting a target on all of our backs,” Navarro added. “We saw it happen in Buffalo in the black supermarket, and so his words matter, and we’re not taking them out of context because he’s been saying to us he’s going to be the retribution. Well, believe him.”

The 2019 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, left 23 people dead, with the shooter given 90 life sentences after pleading guilty in 2023. The May 2022 Buffalo shooting left ten people dead.

“He is using that kind of World War II rhetoric that led to the deaths of 6 – the murders of 6 million people, and now he is otherizing brown people. He is otherizing black people,” co-host Sunny Hostin claimed. “He is saying things like this: I don’t think you’re going to have another election if I don’t win or certainly not an election that’s meaningful. He’s saying the loud – the quiet part out loud. If I am not elected, we are going to see Jan. 6th again, and I think we need to be on guard to make sure that we preserve our democracy so that our country looks the way that it should look, like all of us.” (RELATED: ‘They Are Pushing Trump’: Maddow Melts Down Over Trump’s Victory In Iowa, Blames Results On ‘Radicalized’ Republicans)

Trump criticized the media for its reporting on his Saturday remarks in a Monday post on Truth Social.

“I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry,” Trump posted. “The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean.”

