Video Shows NYC Mugger Punch And Rob Elderly Woman Outside Queens Church

A video captured a mugger punching and robbing an elderly woman outside Queens church Sunday, New York Post reported.

A 68-year-old woman was viciously attacked and robbed by a mugger early morning outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Queens, New York, according to the New York Post. The assailant is believed to be significantly younger than the victim. He allegedly ambushed her from behind as she neared the church’s entrance. She was punched in the face which sent her tumbling down the steps, as confirmed by Father Konstantinos Kalogridis, the church’s pastor.

The mugger then snatched the victim’s purse, which contained $300, a cellphone, a credit card, and car keys, before fleeing the scene in her 2006 Nissan Altima. The victim was left lying on the ground in severe pain, authorities noted. Kalogridis expressed his concern after seeing the footage of the incident, the outlet stated.

Purse-snatching bully punches woman, 68, in face and down NYC church stairs — then takes her car while as she lies in agony https://t.co/nELJB1RXME pic.twitter.com/YFEIHnYtzh — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2024

“She’s a parishioner of our church who was coming to church to attend the service in the morning,” Kalogridis told New York Post. “I was in the office during the service but when I saw the footage of what happened, it was horrible. I can’t believe — right on the top of the steps of the church — to do this to an elderly woman. I hope they find this guy and they go to jail.” (RELATED: Video Shows Thieves Commit Brazen Armed Robbery At Gucci Store)

The victim was in critical condition but her health has since stabilized. Kalogridis said he visited her. “I gave her a blessing and gave her communion and I prayed for her, and we’re hoping she’ll come out strong and have a full recovery,” he continued, New York Post reported.

In response to the attack, the NYPD has released video footage and a still image of the suspect, urging the public to help identify the young man believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. The police are enhancing patrols around the church, especially during the Orthodox Lent season, as they continue their search for the perpetrator, according to the New York Post.