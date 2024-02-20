Video Shows Thieves Commit Brazen Armed Robbery At Gucci Store

Authorities released a video showing an armed robbery Monday at a Gucci store in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

The footage captured a trio armed with a gun storming the Gucci store in Lower Manhattan, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m., when two men and a woman brandished a firearm and commanded store employees to get on the floor while they looted the establishment. Witnesses reported the thieves making their escape in a Honda CRV. Authorities are still searching for the suspects and have yet to disclose any detailed descriptions of the individuals involved.

The fallout from the theft prompted the luxury store to shut its doors for the remainder of the day. Authorities reported that the robbery was executed in a few minutes, resulting in the theft of items valued at $50,000, CBS News reported.

Many voiced concerns over the escalating crime rates that plague the city’s retail sector.

“The theft in the industry is worse than it’s ever been,” said Brianne Bailey, the New York Post reported. “We already have trouble struggling to retain good talent in retail and now things like this are going to make it even harder. It’s just sad.” (RELATED:Authorities Announce 14 Arrests For Smash-And-Grab Robberies. All Are Out Of Custody)

Customer Amy Jo Aikele also expressed her concern for the employees.

“I don’t know if I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m concerned,’ because it’s New York and this stuff happens all the time,” Aikele said, according to the New York Post. “I feel bad for the workers. People don’t make like a ton of money that are working at these stores, and now to deal with this? They’re just trying to make money and do their job, and I don’t think anyone should have to be afraid to go in to work.”