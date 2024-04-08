Weather Channel Reporter Comes Fully Unglued, Screams Maniacally At Eclipse Totality

A reporter for The Weather Channel became fully unglued and screamed maniacally as the solar eclipse reached totality in Texas Monday afternoon.

The 115-mile-wide eclipse completely covered the sun in Fredericksburg, Texas, at 1:33 p.m., causing nearly pitch-black darkness and a drop in temperature. The reporter screamed at the top of her lungs in extreme excitement as the darkness approached.

“Totality, we’re in it and we’re behind a cloud! But still want you to appreciate the darkness that we are experiencing. And by the way, our temperature has dropped to 72 degrees. I can even see a blue spot right there! Come on! We’ve got four minutes. The crowd is willing it!” she said, followed by screaming. “Yeahhhh! Whooooo! Just for a minute! Just for a second! But I’ll take it! Look at it! Oh my god! We’ve got it! We’ve got it! Ahhhh! Oh my god!”

The event reached totality in areas of Mexico and several ranges of the U.S. as of Monday afternoon. It covered the sun completely throughout areas of Texas, Indianapolis, Indiana, Little Rock, Arkansas, and parts of Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, according to Live Science. (RELATED: Weird Stuff To Expect During The Solar Eclipse)

The eclipse reached Caribou, Maine — the final U.S. state to reach totality — at 3:32 p.m. and will travel throughout Canada, according to Live Science.

During totality, the skies turn twilight-dark and the sun’s outer atmosphere and visible projection of light are completely hidden behind the moon, according to Live Science. The maximum time of totality lasted 4 minutes, 27 seconds in Torreón, Mexico.

Crowds of Americans across the U.S. gathered outside to view the eclipse, including six prisoners from Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York who were granted permission to view the event as part of their religious beliefs.