Texas Cancels Solar Eclipse Events As Extreme Weather Threatens Path Of Totality

Events in Texas dedicated to Monday’s solar eclipse are reportedly being cancelled as extreme weather threatens huge portions of the state.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Monday forecast revealed that a massive portion of the 2024 solar eclipse’s path of totality is under a marginal to enhanced weather warning, particularly those areas around Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington, Texas.

“Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms” are expected to develop in the hours after the eclipse’s path of totality passes over the state, potentially bringing tornadoes and severe wind gusts, NOAA added.

At least one major eclipse-based event was cancelled last minute as the forecast rolled through. Texas Eclipse, a four day festival running from April 5th to 9th, told visitors that “with the support and coordination of Burnet County officials, local safety agencies, and The National Weather Service, we’ve agreed to end the festival today in a calm orderly manner.”

One of TMZ’s writers seemed pretty confused as to why the event was cancelled over “crappy weather.” Since Texas was recently almost burned to the freakin ground and is the site of countless horrific natural disasters, usually related to tornadoes, I think TMZ needs to hire someone with at least a mild inkling of how the weather works.

Guests are allowed to stay at their own risk. And for those of you thinking the timing of this extreme weather is “eerie,” please know there is just so much we don’t know about our home planet and our place in the cosmos, all of it posing way more terrifying questions than the influence of the moon’s pull over global weather systems. Seriously. (RELATED: Scientists Reveal Ancient Cataclysm That Plunged The World Into Darkness 1,500 Years Ago)