Channing Tatum Is Surrounded By Mega Stars In ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ Trailer About The Moon Landing

Hollywood released a new trailer Monday for “Fly Me to The Moon,” a star-studded movie about people tasked with faking a moon landing.

The trailer is for the Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johanssen-led flick coming to theaters this July, which tells a story about marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Johanssen) who is tasked with staging a fake version of the 1969 moon landing in case the real one doesn’t come together. Tatum plays launch director Cole Davis, Johanssen’s love interest in the adorable-looking film, according to Deadline.

“Channing is such an easy-going actor, good-spirited and professional. Falling in love with him onscreen was pretty easy. He’s such a likable person,” Johanssen told People. “Kelly and Cole are such opposites. It was fun to play that dynamic with Channing.”

Chris Evans was supposed to take on Tatum’s role in the film, Variety reported. “Arrested Development” legend Jason Bateman was also signed on to direct but left the movie over “creative differences.”

If you’ve watched Bateman’s series “SmartLess,” you’ll probably know that “creative differences” probably mean Bateman was probably not very fun to work with. He is extremely not-fun to watch in “SmartLess.” Bateman’s exit meant Evans couldn’t take on the project due to shooting schedule issues. (RELATED: REPORT: Thandiwe Newton To Be Replaced In ‘Magic Mike’ After Fight With Channing Tatum Over Will Smith’s Oscars Slap)

I think all of this happened for one reason: to show the world that Channing Tatum is actually a legitimately good actor, able to more than keep up with the comedy, drama, and romance of his fellow A-list heavyweights. He’s joined in “Fly Me to the Moon” by the likes of Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash, and so many others.

Tatum will win an Academy Award before his career is through.

“Fly Me to The Moon” hits theaters on July 12.