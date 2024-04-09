EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Demands Docs, Communications Between Big Tech And FBI

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent letters Tuesday to five social media companies, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), calling on them to produce documents and records regarding any recent interactions with social media companies and the Executive Branch.

The Daily Caller first obtained copies of the letters to the Chief Executive Officers of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray demanding documents of the Executive Branch’s recent interactions with social media companies.

In February 2023, the House Judiciary issued subpoenas for documents related to Big Tech’s communications with the Executive Branch, including the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) and San Francisco Field Office. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Issues Second Subpoena To FBI Agent Who Fled The Country After Interview Fell Through)

“Given the FITF’s improper role in communicating with social media and technology companies during the 2020 presidential election, the resumption of meetings between the FITF and Big Tech before the 2024 presidential election is deeply troubling. These meetings stopped after the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction against the FBI that prohibited it from coercing or significantly encouraging social media companies to censor content, which was largely affirmed by a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit,” Jordan wrote in the letter to Mark Zuckerberg. “But following the Supreme Court’s recent stay of the injunction, the FITF ‘resumed outreach’ with social media companies. According to an FBI spokesperson, the purpose of this outreach is ‘to facilitate sharing information about foreign malign influence with social media companies.'”

READ THE LETTERS HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The communications and documentation pertaining to Meta’s ongoing communications with the FBI are covered by the February 15, 2023, subpoena. The subpoena is ‘continuing in nature.’ Therefore, all documents and communications relating to the FBI’s new outreach efforts to Meta and FITF meetings are responsive to the Committee’s subpoena as they refer or relate to how the FBI is communicating with Meta regarding content moderation,” Jordan added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS)

In the letter to Zuckerberg, Jordan requested:

All records, notes, and other documents of interactions between or among Meta and the FITF or the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office.

All communications and documents between or among Meta and the FBI relating to information sharing as it relates to alleged foreign influence or election integrity.

All internal communications and documents relating to information sharing with the FBI as it relates to alleged foreign influence or election integrity.

Jordan called on Meta to produce the documents “no later than two weeks after each meeting between Meta and the FBI takes place.”