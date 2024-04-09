Insane Video Shows Alleged Hit-And-Run Suspect Lead Police On Wild High-Speed Chase

A wild video shows Los Angeles police officers pursue, and eventually arrest, a suspect who led them on a crazy high-speed chase through the streets of Los Angeles after allegedly hitting multiple law enforcement vehicles, according to Eyewitness News.

The driver speeds through Eastern Los Angeles in a large white passenger van, a video LiveNOW from FOX posted to YouTube shows. He apparently bashes multiple cars throughout the 15-minute affair. He also hit multiple LA Sheriff’s Deputies who needed ambulances called for the incidents, LiveNow reported.

🚨BREAKING: Man arrested in Los Angeles after leading police on a high speed chase involving an alleged hit and run incident. The pursuit lasted over 25 minutes with the driver appearing to intentionally drive toward multiple sheriff’s deputy in their patrol cars, narrowly… pic.twitter.com/BFng9qd7NX — Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) April 9, 2024

The driver pulled into multiple parking lots and driveways throughout the affair, ending his mad dash in a warehouse parking lot. (RELATED: Police Get A Surprise When They Find Out Car Chase Was Led By 9-Year-Old Trying To Drive To School)

He pulled into the warehouse’s loading dock and exited his vehicle, fleeing into the building as officers pursued. Sheriffs cleared the building, which appeared to house a company called Takaokaya USA, and employees clad in lab coats began to congregate in the parking lot, LiveNow’s video shows.

Shortly afterward, officers emerged, suspect in hand.

The suspect, who was wanted originally for a suspected DUI and a hit-and-run, emerged in handcuffs and a partially removed orange shirt, according to LiveNOW.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for more information but has yet to hear back.