Video Shows Police Car Crash In Epic High-Speed Chase Of U-Haul

Footage from the dashcam of an Arkansas police car captured the moment the automobile flipped while attempting to stop an errant U-Haul van in February.

The video shows the police car accelerating to the white van, and then making contact with the back bumper. After contact the cars are seen spinning around. The van runs into the guard rails alongside the road and the police car spins off the road altogether, appearing to roll several times in the dirt.

A police vehicle flipped over multiple times during a dangerous high-speed chase of a stolen U-Haul truck in Arkansas, authorities said, leaving one officer with minor injuries. 2 people were arrested and police found firearms and Molotov cocktails in the van, according to police pic.twitter.com/ZpXcRsimhq — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2024

The video then cuts to a different car’s dashcam that shows the damaged U-Haul being hemmed in and stopped by other police cars in the area. (RELATED: Stolen Tow Truck Barrels Through Police, Civilian Vehicles During DC-Area Chase)

The two men in the U-Haul hit a car “head-on” early in the chase, while being pursued by police. They were later arrested and were found to be wanted already in Michigan for attempting to run over officers there, police said in a press release.

Police charged the men with a multitude of crimes for their high-speed escapade, including aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and possession of destructive devices, among other charges.

The Tontitown police said they damaged four police cars during the chase, as well as numerous other cars from different agencies. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found firearms and Molotov cocktails.

The officer in the police car that flipped sustained minor injuries, according to police.

