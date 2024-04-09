Hornets To Interview Lindsey Harding For Their Head Coaching Vacancy: REPORT

The Hornets are potentially looking at history.

Lindsey Harding — the head coach of the Sacramento Kings G League team — will be interviewing for the head coaching vacancy of the Charlotte Hornets, according to a report published Monday by ESPN.

Harding was selected as the 2024 G League Coach of the Year in her first season as skipper of the Stockton Kings. In the postseason, she led her squad to the Western Conference finals. The Hornets were given permission Monday to interview Harding for their open position, according to ESPN.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft, the 39-year-old Harding played nine seasons in the league. She got her start in the NBA when she became the development coach of the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings. (RELATED: ‘Home Run Hire’: Kentucky Reportedly Has Eyes On Billy Donovan To Become Next Head Coach After Calipari Exit)

ESPN reports that Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga will also be interviewing for the gig in Charlotte. Serving nine seasons under both Doc Rivers and Brad Stevens during his time with the Boston Celtics, Larranaga has been a member of Ty Lue’s staff for the past three campaigns.

Steve Clifford, the current head coach of the Hornets, will be transitioning to the Charlotte front office at the end of the season. As a result, new executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson launched a search for their next leader.

The Hornets have also received permission for interviews with Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young and Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, according to ESPN.

