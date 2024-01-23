REPORT: Miami Heat Snag Star Guard Rozier, Send Lowry To Hornets In Blockbuster Swap

The Miami Heat are acquiring star guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for point guard Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

The swap is the summation of a tale of two careers. Rozier, who began his career as a rotational guard with the Boston Celtics, is now viewed as a valuable piece for a championship contender.

Lowry, on the other hand, is experiencing an acutely downward trend in his once-storied career. The 37-year-old has reached the highest of highs, winning the 2019 NBA Finals as a key cog of the Toronto Raptors.

The six-time All Star has seen his production drop precipitously from his peak. He was once averaging over 21 points and seven assists a game. And now the accomplished veteran is putting up a little more than eight points a game while dishing out only four assists per contest this year, as of Jan. 23. (RELATED: ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Immature’: Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch Rips Into His Own Team After Loss To Hornets)

Rozier, meanwhile, has done nothing but improve since the Hornets traded Kemba Walker to the Celtics for him. The man they call Scary Terry set career highs in points and assists in the 2022-2023 season, with 21.1 and 5.1 per game, respectively. He’s improved upon those numbers this year, averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Rozier’s addition gives the Heat an embarrassment of riches with a fourth player who is averaging over 20 points per game this season. Because basketball has only one ball, it will be up to coach Erik Spoelstra to figure out how to maximize the rotation to try to lift the sixth place Heat into the upper echelons of the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is near the bottom of the East, and despite a thrilling win over the West’s top-seeded T-wolves Monday night, does not look to be competitive this season. That makes Lowry, who carries a dead cap hit of $29.7 million, according to Spotrac, a prime buyout candidate.

If Charlotte does indeed buy him out, look for another contender like the Lakers or Knicks to bring in the salty vet with a championship pedigree to help them make a playoff push. My money is on LA.