Budding MLB Superstar Riley Greene Saves Game With Heroic Home Run Robbery

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene made a magnificent play during Tuesday’s Tigers vs. Pirates game in Pittsburgh, robbing Pirates infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes of a home run with a spectacular leap.

During the fifth inning of the game, with the Tigers trailing 2-1, Hayes sent a Casey Mize meatball screaming towards the left field wall, a video Dillard Barnhart posted on Twitter showed.

The ball appeared destined to reach a fan when Greene, doing his best Mike Trout impression, leapt up into the air to snag it, snatching it from over the fence and bringing it back into the ballpark.

RILEY GREENE HOME RUN ROBBERY pic.twitter.com/MFopgYflIk — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 9, 2024

Even the Pirates broadcast crew couldn’t help but acknowledge the magnificence of Greene’s defense.

“Heck of a play,” Pirates color commentator Bob Walk reluctantly admitted in the video. (RELATED: Executive Announces Timetable For Star Shortstop’s Shoulder Surgery. Fans Destined To Be Distraught)

The robbery ended up being huge for Detroit. Trailing 2-1, the four-bagger would have put them up three runs, as Pittsburgh had a man on base. But the Pirates would only score one more run in the game and the Tigers would go on to score four runs in the ninth inning to win it.

Greene scored the Tigers’ second run in the 9th, coming home on a Gio Urshela single that would ultimately tie the game thanks to an error.

Gio Urshela helps the Tigers tie the game in the ninth. They’ve taken the lead now. Much-needed fight from Detroit’s lineup. Video: @tigers pic.twitter.com/LCLWDQGJd2 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2024

The Tigers scored two more in the inning and held on to win 5-3.

Coming into the game, the first-place Pirates were red-hot, winning nine of their first 11 games to start the season. But Detroit, a surprising upstart after a miserable 2023 season, are also off to a great start and now sit at second place in the AL Central at 7-4.

I personally thought both these teams would stink this year so it’s been interesting to see the early success. I’m still skeptical, especially of Detroit, but both teams are rocking with some young cores that are clearly making an impact. The future is certainly bright for baseball in the Midwest.