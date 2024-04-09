ROOKE: There’s An Easy Pivot For Trump On The Abortion Debate. Will He Take It?

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his latest message on abortion on Monday. Predictably, it set in motion the left screaming that he was not pro-abortion enough and the right screaming that he was too pro-abortion. It didn’t have to be this way, as former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy showed.

At the start of this, it is important to acknowledge abortion for what it is– the sanctioned murder of an innocent life. Anyone who says differently is coping with past sins or has no regard for the dignity of human life because without abortion, that unborn baby would be alive.

WATCH: Trump releases new statement on abortion policy, saying abortion restrictions should be left to states. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/hCv13xgt1h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2024

Trump posted his abortion message on his social media site, Truth Social.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land in this case, the law of the state,” Trump said. “Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.” (ROOKE: Cry About Abortion All You Want, But Know Conservatives Are To Blame)

He made this statement for seemingly no reason at all. While it was pegged to the Alabama legislature’s recent bill regarding in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, he had no obligation to speak about it. He should have just not said anything. Doesn’t he understand he is winning in the polls because the economy and illegal immigration are so bad no one cares about social issues?

The left wants nothing more than to have voters focused on abortion rather than the failing economy and the open border. They can’t win on these issues, but they know how evil our nation has become and want nothing more than to rile up their base with the potential loss of their baby-murdering ways. Whoever told Trump it was a good idea to make a message on abortion wants him to fail in November.

President Joe Biden has already released a stream of posts on Twitter about Trump being against abortion, and the Democrat base will eat it up with a spoon while they forget about not being able to afford their rent. Trump’s message on abortion does nothing but help Democrats kill more innocent lives.

This is a painful story that so many families around America now know too well: Amanda was denied the medical care she needed, and it nearly took her life. More than 1 in 3 women in America now lives under an abortion ban, with more on the way. Donald Trump did this. pic.twitter.com/2vH8EdzIw8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2024

There is no sense in making a compromise on which week a baby can be killed by abortion, as Ramaswamy said many times on the campaign trail. His comments on abortion never capitulated to the left by using their language. He spoke freely about being unapologetically pro-life in every sense of the word, demanding more access to crisis pregnancy centers in order to help women who would otherwise turn to abortion because they felt they had no other option. He spoke about creating easier pathways for adoption and ending taxpayer money going to fund abortion mills like Planned Parenthood. (ROOKE: Conservative Men – Focus On Finding A Good Wife, Not A ‘Trad Wife’)

Of course, Trump was right when he said we “must win elections to restore our culture.” If Trump had to say anything at all, it should have been this. Instead, he created a video talking about ending Roe V. Wade, which failed to score him any points with progressives and angered his base. Duh. It was never going to work. He should fire the person who keeps telling him to bow to progressives who hate him. Nothing he says will ever work to appease the left.

Justifying the practice of abortion by whether it’s legal or the “will of the people” does nothing to negate the harsh realities behind its brutality. Since the beginning of time, humans have committed horrific crimes against others. Even American indigenous tribes committed demonic human sacrifices wildly supported by their people. If the will of the people is evil, then the people’s will needs to be changed.

The only way to change Americans’ views on abortion is by ending the left’s chokehold on our nation’s institutions. And the only way to do that is by winning elections. It’s no shock that every woman walking on the street will scream about their supposed constitutional right to kill their baby when the schools that educated them, the doctors that provide their healthcare, and their favorite celebrities all tell them that without access to abortion, women will become subhuman. Without the ability to end their legacies, women will be destined to be dystopian baby factories that will never climb the corporate ladder or win an award for artistic excellence. They must have abortions, or their lives are at risk. (ROOKE: Biden Looks To Deal Fatal Blow To Girls’ Sports)

Our nation is without morality. It doesn’t understand anymore what our forefathers fought to give us. But we cannot teach these truths and save our country from a death spiral of human sacrifice if we can’t win an election as easy as the November 2024 race should be.